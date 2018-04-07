‘I just felt sick’: Winnipeg Jets reflect on tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan

Thoughts and prayers are pouring in from across the world for those affected by a devastating bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people died when the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the SJHL was T-boned by a semi truck Friday.

After their final regular season practice, members of the Winnipeg Jets shared their heartache for the players, families, and everyone affected by the tragedy.

“When I saw that come up on my phone, I just felt sick,” said defenceman Josh Morrissey, who spent parts of five seasons with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders.

“You just think for all those players and their families, everyone involved, the communities, it’s just horrible. You think about all the time and hours you spent on the bus yourself, not far from that area, so it’s devastating.”

Long bus rides are synonymous with junior hockey in Canada, and head coach Paul Maurice said it’s devastating that lives were taken during the formative years for a lot of young men.

“All the best stories are told on the buses, it’s just them, it’s where the friendships are born, anticipation builds, the quietness of a bus after a tough loss, all of the things that you go through when you’re playing a sport. It’s so much part of hockey life, especially at that age, to have it end like that, to have it be part of all the survivors’ lives now, it’s just an incredibly difficult thing.”

The Winnipeg Jets will be holding a moment of silence ahead of their regular season finale at 6 p.m. against Chicago.

“We have routines that we run, but the game will not take centre stage. It will be played, and that’s it,” Maurice explained. “Every NHL player, junior, college, they’ve all gone through it. They’re there. In all the rinks, they’ll be remembered tonight and every day going forward. I’ve got teenagers at home. You can only imagine what those parents are going through.”