Humboldt Broncos crash vigil a step in healing process, Justin Trudeau to attend

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said a vigil being held Sunday evening is another step in the healing process as the Saskatchewan community prepares to remember the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be in attendance at the vigil, which will take place in Humboldt Sunday night at 7 p.m. MT. The vigil will be livestreamed in the player above on Globalnews.ca.

The crash late Friday afternoon left 15 people dead and over a dozen injured.

The victims include Broncos captain Logan Schatz along with nine other players, coaches Darcy Haugun and Mark Cross, the team’s statistician, radio play-by-play announcer and the driver of the bus.

Broncos’ president Kevin Garinger called Haugun an “incredible coach, incredible husband, incredible father, and an incredible GM.”

“(Haugun) believed that the Broncos weren’t just building hockey players, but were building great young men.”

Garinger confirmed one injured player has been released from hospital and said they are working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to provide further updates on injured players and staff.

“We know that the way we’re going to get through this is by leaning on each other,” Garinger said.

“This isn’t about Humboldt, it’s not even about Saskatchewan; it’s about Canada and our world.”

“People care.”

Garinger also said the current season won’t be continuing but they are “looking towards” next season because they’re currently focused on the players and families.

Along with family and friends, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in attendance.

Members of the Humboldt community continue to bring flowers and tributes to the arena. A crisis and counselling centre is set up in the adjacent convention centre in town.