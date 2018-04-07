Edmonton Oilers mourn victims of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Edmonton Oilers head coach Todd McLellan fought back tears Saturday morning as he talked about the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

“I’m from Saskatoon. I know Saskatchewan people well. I know that Humboldt area really well.



"They're as strong as they come but they'll need our help," he said.

“I can’t imagine what those families are feeling and what they’re going through right now. It just won’t be today. It lasts a while. They need our support. They’re going to need it as soon as now. It’s going to have to last for a while.”

McLellan coached the Swift Current Broncos from 1994 to 2000. That community was rocked by a tragic crash of its own in 1986, with four players losing their lives.

“Lived it and felt it. It goes on forever,” said McLellan.

Oilers assistant coach Ian Herbers was playing for Swift Current when their bus crashed. He has never spoken about it publicly.

Oilers players were jolted by the tragedy as many recalled bus trips as some of the highlights of their junior careers. “Some of my fondest memories have come on the bus. You’re with all the boys and having a good time. For me, it never even came across my mind that something like that could happen,” said captain Connor McDavid.

“It’s like a haven. It’s like a safe space.”

Milan Lucic played in the WHL for the Vancouver Giants, which meant many long bus trips through the Rocky Mountains.