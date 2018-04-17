Celebration of life in Edmonton honours 4 Humboldt Broncos players

A celebration of life will be held in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon, to honour the lives of four Humboldt Broncos players killed in a devastating bus crash a little over one week ago.

The celebration of life at Rogers Place will pay tribute to Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter, Parker Tobin and Stephen Wack. The families of the Edmonton-area players are hosting the public celebration at 1 p.m. MT.

Joseph, the 20-year-old son of former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Chris Joseph, was from Edmonton. He was among the leading scorers in the SJHL playoffs.

Wack, from St. Albert, previously played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. The 21-year-old had been with the Broncos for the past two seasons.

Hunter, also from St. Albert, played for the St. Albert Raiders for several seasons before joining the Broncos.

Tobin, an 18-year-old from Stony Plain, was the Broncos’ goalie. He used to play for the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Spruce Grove Saints.

On April 6, the Humboldt Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck while en route to an SJHL playoff game. Sixteen people were killed as a result of the crash. As of Friday afternoon, 10 people remained in hospital, two in critical condition.

The public is invited to the celebration of life in Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon. Tickets to the service are free, but those wishing to attend must get a ticket through Ticketmaster.

Doors will open at noon on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers and sticks, the families are asking for donations to be directed to Stars Air Ambulance.

Global News will carry the service live online at 1 p.m. MT for those unable to attend the ceremony to watch.