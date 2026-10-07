Ontario COVID-19 vaccine rollout sees ‘delay’ in some regions

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A central Ontario public health unit says seniors waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait a bit longer due to a delay in getting doses to administer.

Lakelands Public Health, which serves areas including the Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, Haliburton and Hiawatha First Nations, said in an email it received its vaccine supply last week.

“While adults aged 65 and older became eligible beginning the week of September 28, vaccine distribution takes time, and vaccine is continuing to arrive at pharmacies and health care providers in the region,” said Marianne Rock, manager of the vaccine preventable disease program for Lakelands Public Health.

“The current delay reflects the time required to distribute vaccine across the province,” Rock said in the emailed statement.

The vaccines were received by the health unit’s Lindsay, Peterborough and Port Hope offices.

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Rock added that pharmacies in the region would begin receiving their supply this week and that there were “no concerns” about seniors not being able to get immunized against COVID-19.

The first vaccine shipments to pharmacies are expected to be delivered between Sept. 29 and Oct. 9 for COVID-19 vaccines, the Ontario Pharmacists Association said in an email. The reordering period then begins Oct. 26, it added.

“Technically it’s possible some pharmacies are still waiting for the COVID vaccine but there is no shortage of vaccine,” said Justin Bates, chief executive officer of the association.

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On Sept. 25, the province issued a news release that the initial supply of COVID-19 and flu vaccines would be available for high-risk and priority groups who live, work and study in Ontario starting the week of Sept. 28.

The groups listed as eligible include hospitalized patients, hospital staff, residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings. Ontarians 65 and older were also included.

An official with the province told Global News on background that eligible high-risk people could start receiving the vaccine the week of Sept. 28, but added initial doses were prioritized to specific high-risk settings, like hospitals and long-term care homes.

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In her statement, Rock added that while eligibility for seniors began on Sept. 28, vaccine supply “was not pre-positioned with local providers.” She said this was why it was taking time for doses to reach pharmacies and health-care providers.

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Lakelands Public Health is not the only health unit reporting some delays.

The Northwestern Health Unit, Ottawa Public Health (OPH), the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and Toronto Public Health each told Global News they have also received their initial vaccines.

Northwestern, OPH and WECHU said they are prioritizing getting the vaccine to high-risk facilities such as hospitals and long-term care homes. Northwestern and OPH said health-care providers and pharmacies in their regions that serve seniors are expected to receive supply throughout October.

Toronto Public Health said seniors in the city can contact their primary care provider or pharmacy to book their shot.

Northwestern also told Global News that seniors can currently book appointments for health unit-run clinics to be held next week.

According to the province, more than 620,000 COVID-19 doses had been distributed to pharmacies and public health units as of the end of Oct. 2.

“Hospitals, long term care homes, and other providers order directly from their public health unit, and public health units and pharmacies order vaccines through a pharmaceutical distributor,” said Lily Barnes, a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

Barnes added the province had a “large supply” of vaccines available and more doses continue to be distributed as orders are placed.

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Ontarians should check with their local pharmacy or public health unit to confirm availability, the province said.

The vaccine will be available to the general public starting Oct. 26.

Of the 620,330 vaccines distributed last week, a government official said on background, 501,940 doses had been delivered to pharmacies. Public health units receiving 118,390.