Saskatoon boy donates birthday money, birthday party to Humboldt Broncos

When Kaleb Rempel heard about what happened to the Humboldt Broncos team, he wanted to help.

“It’s really sad what happened with the Broncos, so we thought we would help out,” said Kaleb.

He decided to dedicate his 12th birthday party on Sunday to the Broncos.

“I wish when I get older I can be just like one of them,” Kaleb said.

It was a hockey-themed party at Agriplace with his Pee Wee teammates and closest friends, each wearing a Broncos sticker on their helmet.

Before the game, the group circled centre ice for a moment of silence to honour the victims, just as the Winnipeg Jets and Chicago Blackhawks did the day after the bus crash.

The Rempel family said what happened to the Humboldt team hits close to home, as they’re a billet family for a Saskatoon Blades player.

“When something like this happens it doesn’t just affect the families, it affects the billet families, it affects towns, cities. It affected all of us. In some way, every person I’ve talked, it has affected them somehow,” said Jodi Rempel, Kaleb’s mother.

Kaleb wasn’t interested in birthday gifts; instead, he asked for money that he could donate to one of the Broncos.

“The player doesn’t know it yet, but he has picked a player. He’s going to donate the money to this player. In his words, he hopes (the player) can get a better lunch in the hospital,” said Jodi.

Kaleb decided to donate the money to Bronco’s assistant captain Kaleb Dahlgren, who’s one of ten players recovering in hospital in Saskatoon.