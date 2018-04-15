Massive crowd expected at celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos captain

Logan Schatz, a 20-year-old hockey player who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, is being remembered in his hometown of Allan, Sask. on Sunday.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. CT at the Communiplex. It is open to the public.

Mayor of Allan Sask. tells me Logan Schatz funeral today will likely be the biggest event this town has ever held. 12-1500 people expected to attend what will be a “celebration” of the team captain’s life #HumboldtBroncos #humboldtsrong pic.twitter.com/VvxbqHliop — Sarah Offin (@sarahoffin) April 15, 2018

The horrific collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer north of Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people. Thirteen others were injured.

Schatz was playing his fourth season with the Broncos and was the team’s captain.

He was drafted 186th overall by the Kootenay Ice in the 2012 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Allan is approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.