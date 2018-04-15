Canada
Massive crowd expected at celebration of life for Humboldt Broncos captain

Hundreds of people gather to celebrate the life of Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Logan Schatz in Allan, Sask.

Logan Schatz, a 20-year-old hockey player who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this month, is being remembered in his hometown of Allan, Sask. on Sunday.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. CT at the Communiplex. It is open to the public.

The horrific collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer north of Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people. Thirteen others were injured.

Schatz was playing his fourth season with the Broncos and was the team’s captain.

He was drafted 186th overall by the Kootenay Ice in the 2012 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

Humboldt Broncos centre Logan Schatz is shown in this undated team photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League

Allan is approximately 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

