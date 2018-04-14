Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Brody Hinz mourned at funeral

A touching ceremony was held at the funeral for Brody Hinz, 18, who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan last week.

People gathered to pay their last respects to the young man at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church on Saturday in Humboldt.

“Always a happy and playful young person, Brody developed a love of sports at a very early age, including being a fan of the Humboldt Broncos,” the funeral service program pamphlet read.

The horrific collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer near Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people. Thirteen others were injured.

Hinz was a member of the team’s personnel, helping out as a statistician.

“The Humboldt Bronco organization and players were a very special part of his life. Since the age of seven, he attended games whenever possible. Bronco players devoted time in mentoring Brody, which meant a lot to him,” the program read.

“When the opportunity to participate in preparing stats for his beloved Broncos arrived, he was over the moon. Sitting next to Tyler Bieber at games and working the stats were some of his most enjoyable moments. During Bronco games, he helped in any way possible.”

The program said Hinz was preparing to graduate from high school this June and planned to eventually attend the University of Regina in sports management.

