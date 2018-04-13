big white
April 13, 2018 6:43 pm

Buy an old ski lift chair to help victims of the Humboldt hockey tragedy

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The Big White ski resort is auctioning an old chair from a ski lift to help Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims.

An Okanagan ski resort is helping fund-raise for those affected by the Humboldt Broncos crash tragedy.

Earlier this spring, Big White announced it was replacing its 39-year-old Powder Chair ski lift.

Now it’s putting one of the lift chairs, number 117 to be precise, up for auction.

Bids can be placed at the Big White website.

The auction closes a week from Saturday.

All money raised will be donated to the Funds for Humboldt Broncos GoFundMe account.

