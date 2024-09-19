Historic Red Bridge in Kamloops destroyed by fire

Send this page to someone via email

The historic Red Bridge in Kamloops was destroyed in a fire early Thursday.

The blaze started on the north side of the bridge around 3 a.m. and quickly spread across the remainder of the bridge.

The fire eventually engulfed the two-lane vehicle bridge and it collapsed into the South Thompson River.

This follows another fire on the bridge early Tuesday, closing the nearly 90-year-old wooden truss bridge while officials assessed the damage.

Fire crews are investigating this latest blaze but say it’s too early to know whether arson is the cause of the fire.

According to the City of Kamloops, the bridge was built in 1936 and connects the City of Kamloops to the Tk’emlúps Indian Band’s Reserve and industrial park. It also provided alternative access to the Yellowhead Highway and North Thompson District.