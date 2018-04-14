SJHL names Humboldt Broncos ‘Player of the Week’ to honour victims of bus crash
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) has named the entire Humboldt Broncos hockey team as player of the week.
The SJHL honoured the team in the wake of a collision last week when the Broncos’ bus collided with a semi truck just south of Nipawin, Sask. The Broncos were headed to Nipawin for an league semi-final game.
Sixteen people have died as a result of that crash and another 13 people were injured.
In a release, the league lauded each member of the Broncos team and support staff, starting with defenceman Logan Boulet.
The 21-year-old defenceman was from Lethbridge, Alta., was on life support after the crash until his organs could be donated. His godfather Neil Langevin said in a statement that Boulet’s organs will go to six patients in need.
“Logan Boulet led his club with six assists despite not playing a single on-ice game this past week as the Broncos sparked an entire country to unify in the aftermath of the tragic accident on April 6, 2018,” the SJHL said in a release.
