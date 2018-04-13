One week after Humboldt Broncos bus crash, 10 people remain in hospital

Saskatchewan Health Authority officials say 10 people remain in hospital, and two are still in critical condition, in relation to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that killed 16 people that occurred one week ago.

In a previous statement, officials said four people were in critical condition; since then, Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons succumbed to her injuries. There were no details on the other person who had been in critical condition.

The extent of the injuries have remained private out of respect for those recovering, but some have spoken out about their injuries.

“Thank you everyone for the love and prayers,” Kaleb Dahlgren wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “I appreciate all your support and I am recovering in the hospital.

“I am focusing on the positives in these negative times.”

Two of the players, Nick Shumlanski and Matthieu Gomercic, were released from hospital on the weekend. Shumlanski said it was a miracle he walked away from the crash. Brayden Camrud was released Tuesday night.

Funerals for the victims have begun; three services on Friday honoured players Adam Herold and Jacob Leicht as well as bus driver Glen Doerksen. On Thursday, radio play-by-play announcer Tyler Bieber was remembered at a service at the Humboldt Elgar Petersen Arena

The crash has captured the attention and compassion of the country, and people from all over the world have come together to mourn those lost.

A record-breaking crowd-sourced fundraiser for the team has raised more than $10 million, and people around the world put on their jerseys on Thursday and put their sticks on their front porches in solidarity with the team.

RCMP are still investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred at a rural Saskatchewan intersection when a semi-truck collided with the bus. The Alberta government has suspended the operating licence of the trucking company involved, pending the results of an investigation.

An online petition with over 10,000 signatures is calling on the Saskatchewan minister of Highways and Infrastructure to improve safety at the intersection.

“A proper 4-way stop, aided by rumble strips and deceleration zones in every direction, may have prevented this,” the petition, started by Chris Flook, reads.

People have also called for more trucking industry safety standards in the wake of the crash. Currently, though all semi-truck drivers are required to pass a written and road test, only Ontario requires drivers to complete a 103.5-hour course in the classroom and at the wheel with a licensed school.