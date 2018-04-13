2,500 hockey fans chant ‘Go Broncos go’ 11 times at Jacob Leicht’s funeral service

About 2,500 hockey fans chanted “go Broncos go” one final time for 19-year-old Jacob Leicht, described as “the classic underdog hockey player.”

Leicht was one of 16 people who died after a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos collided with a truck last Friday at a rural intersection north of Tisdale.

His funeral was held on Friday, April 13, at the rink in his hometown of Humboldt.

Family friend and former coach Shaun Gardiner said Leicht wasn’t a big player, but what he lacked in size he made up for in hard work.

Three of Leicht’s teammates were at the service — one received applause as he was brought in in a wheelchair.

His mother, Celeste Leicht, said people should help one another and asked the audience to do one final thing for her son.

She asked for 11 chants of “go Broncos go” followed by the blowing of horns and noisemakers for 11 seconds to honour her son’s jersey number.