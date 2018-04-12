Canada
April 12, 2018 10:24 pm

Call for 15 hockey sticks became much more at home of grandparents of Humboldt crash victim

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Scott Thomas, father of Humboldt Broncos' Evan Thomas who died in the fatal bus crash, spoke about his son on Wednesday, how he felt when he came across the bus crash, when he identified his son and how his son was a "kind, gentle-hearted soul."

A A

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents in Brandon, Man. has been devoted to a #SticksOutForHumboldt memorial after his parents rushed to Saskatchewan in the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Thomas, a forward for the Broncos, was killed when a semi-truck collided with the team bus on April 6 along with 15 others. Another 13 were injured and several remain in serious condition at a Saskatoon hospital.

His father, who lives in Saskatoon, was driving up to Nipawin to watch the game and arrived at the crash site later that night.

READ MORE: Evan Thomas’ dad explains harrowing moments before he arrived on scene of Humboldt bus crash

Grandparents Frank and Betty Thomas, who hail from Brandon, headed to Saskatoon soon after.

That’s when the pair heard about the Sticks out for Humboldt movement, where Canadians around the world had placed their hockey sticks on their porches in support of the victims of the crash.

They asked their friends in Brandon to round up 15 hockey sticks to memorialize the 15 killed at the time (the death count rose to 16 on Wednesday).

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Tim Smith / The Brandon Sun

Frank and Noreen Maguire – who’ve met Evan a few times over the years – stepped up started rounding up the required sticks, but ended up getting way more than the required amount.

“It’s devastating to the people involved but it’s also really hard on relatives, friends and so if you can do something in a small, small way, to help out in a positive manner, that’s what we like to do,” Frank Maguire told Global News.

He said since Monday, when they started, they have gathered over 50 sticks and various memorabilia to honour Evan – which have been placed outside the Thomas’ house.

IMG_20180412_115147

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Supplied / David Maguire
DaglgzeUQAEbr1R

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Tim Smith / The Brandon Sun
IMG_20180412_162920

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Supplied / David Maguire
IMG_20180412_162933

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Supplied / David Maguire
IMG_20180412_162946

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Supplied / David Maguire
Daglh-zUQAAJkjh

The home of Evan Thomas’ grandparents became a memorial in Brandon after Evan died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6.

Tim Smith / The Brandon Sun

Maguire said the story has resonated with many people across the country and people just want to show support in any way they can.

“It’s part of a Canadian thing that we help out each other as much as we can, especially small town Canada,” Maguire said.

He said the Thomas’ think the memorial, which spans the front of the house, think it’s great.

Evan’s father Scott told Global News Wednesday he was moved by all of the support he has received from across Canada.

“It’s overwhelming no question,” he said.  “From the general public. That part is unbelievable.”

*With a file from Kevin Nielsen

