Funeral service to be held for Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Adam Herold

People are gathering in a small Saskatchewan community Friday to mourn the loss of Adam Herold, 16, who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The funeral is being held at Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Montmartre at 2 p.m. CT. Global News will be livestreaming the service above.

Herold was an alter server at the church, which has seats for 600. Overflow seating has been arranged at a nearby nursing home and school to accommodate another 670 people.

The village and hearts of Montmartre Sask. (pop. 470) expected to swell today in memory of Adam Herold. Seating for about 600 set up upstairs and downstairs at the church with an additional 670 overflow seats set up at other facilities. #humboldtstrong https://t.co/GRjCvxWM8f pic.twitter.com/kX5iXhdAhM — Sarah Offin (@sarahoffin) April 13, 2018

The family was at the church Friday morning, setting up mementos to remember Herold. The teen had a love for hockey, as well as snowmobiling, hunting and all things outdoors. He was the youngest victim of the crash.

Numerous hockey sticks could be seen throughout the village as part of the #PutYourSticksOut movement in honour of the Broncos victims.

Tributes set up all over Montmartre Sask. as family, friends and teammates gather to honour the life of 16 y/o Adam Herold, the youngest of the crash victims. #HumboldtStrong https://t.co/GRjCvxWM8f pic.twitter.com/xa1KywCF3A — Sarah Offin (@sarahoffin) April 13, 2018

The horrific collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 took the lives of 16 people. Thirteen others were injured.

Herold played defence for the Pat Canadians, a Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League team, during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He was a late addition to the Broncos, a team in the midst of playoffs when tragedy struck.

“He helped me numerous times with the laundry and helped me clean the dressing room up. There’s no words to describe what type of kid this was,” Pat Canadians equipment manager Michael Souliere said.

“Not just as a hockey player–as a person, as a kid that cared, as a kid that would do anything for you.”

Montmartre is approximately 90 kilometres east of Regina.

With files from Global’s Sarah Offin