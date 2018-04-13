Canada
April 13, 2018 7:18 pm

Standing room only as Humboldt Broncos’ bus driver remembered at service

By Staff The Canadian Press
Hundreds gathered in a small northeast Saskatchewan community on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to the Humboldt Broncos bus driver who died with 15 others after a crash on April 6.

Glen Doerksen, who was 59 and from Carrot River, was driving the team’s bus to a junior hockey playoff game in Nipawin when there was a collision with a truck.

It was standing room only at the service in Carrot River’s community hall — the red doors had to be held open to accommodate everyone.

Among the attendees were two RCMP officers wearing their red serge, and a group of men wearing hockey jerseys.

Reporters were asked not to attend.

Once it was over, a man carried an urn from the hall and a woman held Doerksen’s picture as they entered a white limousine.

