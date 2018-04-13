Former Brandon Wheat King raising funds for Humboldt

A former Brandon Wheat King has found a way to help families affected the the tragic Humboldt Bronco’s bus crash.

Almost a week ago, the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus collided with a transport truck in rural Saskatchewan, leaving 16 dead.

Kurt Jory decided he wanted to help out by doing something tangible.

Thursday night he decided to enlist a friend to make zip tags people could put on their hockey bags.

Jory says he’s received orders from all across Canada.

“We made 60 last night, we woke up in the morning after we posted the video and we had demand for close to 300. And now were looking at close to a thousand, so we’ve got a busy weekend ahead of us. ” Jory says.

He’s selling them for a minimum donation of $5.00, but says many people have given much more.

The proceeds will go towards the families affected by the crash.

Jory says making the tags has been therapeutic during a difficult time.

“Everyone deals with it and heals at a different pace. This is our way to show our support.”

