Family mourns death of loved one killed fighting in Ukraine

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The family of a B.C man killed in Ukraine is mourning his death.

“He paid the ultimate price for Canada and Ukraine,” said an emotional James Bourgeois, Jessy Bourgeois’ father.

The 46-year-old man was killed on Aug. 18 in the Donetsk region near the Russian border.

“They got hit by a drone attack, and Jesse was killed instantly,” said Bourgeois. “Another comrade was critically injured and died several days later.”

Bourgeois lived in Nanaimo, where he was introduced to the Ukrainian church.

His family says he quickly fell in love with the people and culture and eventually felt compelled to help defend the country.

“That’s where his heart laid,” said stepmom Dawn Bourgeois. “We didn’t understand it. We didn’t support it.”

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View image in full screen Provided by Jessy Bourgeois’ family. Provided by Jessy Bourgeois' family

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Despite having no military experience, Jessy volunteered in November to fight alongside the Ukrainian Army.

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He was working as a drone mechanic when he was killed.

“It’s one day at a time, and we try to find happiness every day. That’s all we can do,” Dawn said.

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The Okanagan Falls couple says Jessy believed deeply in Ukraine and its efforts to fight for the country,

“He believed in what Ukraine was fighting for — for their freedom — and there was no talking him out of it,” James said.

Bourgeois leaves behind two children.

His family says they will grow up knowing their father was a hero.

“He was brave. He was brave for what he did,” James added.

The family’s grief comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Canada, seeking continued support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

James says Canada’s support remains important to him, particularly after his son’s death.

“My son lost his life for them,” he said. “I think as Canadians we got to keep backing them.”

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of the death of a Canadian in Ukraine. The department says it does not keep a registry of Canadians who voluntarily travel to Ukraine to serve, or those who are injured or killed in the conflict.

However, the organization says it is aware of 35 Canadians who have died in Ukraine of all causes since the war began.

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Jessy’s body is expected to be repatriated in the coming weeks with the help of the Ukrainian government.

For his family, the grief remains raw, but they find some comfort in knowing Bourgeois believed he was following his heart.

“I’m proud of what he did,” James said. “This was his calling. You look at his pictures, I sure don’t see any fear.”

View image in full screen Jessy Bourgeois was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Provided by Jessy Bourgeois' family

View image in full screen Jessy Bourgeois was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Provided by Jessy Bourgeois' family

View image in full screen Jessy Bourgeois was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Provided by Jessy Bourgeois' family

Instead, he says, he sees determination to help a country in need.