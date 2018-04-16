Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Evan Thomas to be remembered at memorial service

A memorial service is taking place Monday afternoon for Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Evan Thomas, 18.

The service is expected to start at 1 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon and Global News will be live streaming it above.

The tragic collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team’s bus and a semi-trailer north of Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people on their way to a playoff game. Thirteen others were injured; 10 remain in hospital.

Thomas, who was from Saskatoon, was playing in his first season with the Broncos.

“He liked the sports that he played but he loved his teammates. Just loved his teammates and he loved his teammates on that team. He really did,” Evan’s father, Scott Thomas, said.

“He had so many opportunities to come home this year. Superbowl: we asked him to come home because he didn’t practice the next day. ‘We’ll feed you up and you can go back the next day.’ ‘No dad, I’ll stay with my teammates.’ Easter: same thing. He just loved his teammates.”

Thomas previously played for the Saskatoon Blazers and Moose Jaw Generals in the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League.

SaskTel Centre officials said via Twitter a large crowd is anticipated and have asked everyone attending to be in their seats by 12:50 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit will provide transportation to Monday’s memorial service. Regular bus fares, $3 per trip, apply.

Direct bus service will be available from the special events stop outside the 2nd Avenue lofts at 23rd Street and 2nd Avenue, leaving at the following times:

11:45 a.m.;

12:00 p.m.;

12:15 p.m.;

12:30 p.m.; and

12:45 p.m.

Buses will depart from SaskTel Centre at 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. following the service. Drop-off will be at the downtown terminal.

