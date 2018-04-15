Saskatchewan SWAT pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim

The Saskatchewan SWAT took a moment to remember Dayna Brons, who died in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash last week.

The 24-year-old woman was the athletic therapist for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team as well as for many players within the SWAT lacrosse organization.

A flower ceremony and moment of silence was held inside Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena on Saturday afternoon, before the SWAT’s first home exhibition game.

The ceremony included current SWAT players from the Junior B team, alumni, staff, as well as the visiting Regina Barracuda lacrosse club.

Brons passed away on Wednesday from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The horrific collision between the SJHL team’s bus and a semi-trailer north of Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people. Thirteen others were injured.