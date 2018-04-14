People around Saskatchewan play street hockey for Humboldt Broncos

Saskatoon Sports Tourism declared “Play for Humboldt Weekend” on April 14 and 15.

People are encouraged to take the sticks they may have left out for the Humboldt Broncos, and join together for a game of street hockey.

On Saturday afternoon, two games of street hockey took over Fairbrother Crescent in Saskatoon. The Saskatoon Fire Department even joined in on the games.

“Hockey is part of the fabric of Saskatchewan,” said Hugh Vassos, with Saskatoon Sports Tourism.

“It’s a good way for us to play some hockey in support of everybody in Humboldt and everything that’s going on there. For this weekend, we’re all Broncos,” Vassos said.

The collision between the Humboldt Bronco’s team bus and a semi north of Tisdale on April 6 took the lives of 16 people and injured 13 others.

The weekend of street hockey hopes kids, neighbours and communities come together to unite and heal.

If you get outside this weekend, you’re encouraged to post a photo of your pick up game to social media with the hashtag #playforhumboldt.