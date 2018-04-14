Hospitalized Humboldt Broncos get visit from Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup visited the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Saturday where some Humboldt Broncos players are recovering.

“The Stanley Cup is spending a little time with the victims and their families,” an NHL spokesperson told Global News through email.

A tweet was issued from the account of Broncos defenceman Ryan Straschnitzki of himself alongside the Stanley Cup, noting that in keeping with an NHL superstition, he did not touch the trophy.

@NHL Look what made a surprise. Lord Stanley. And No. Ryan wouldnt touch it. Gotta win it to touch it. Jett didnt touch it either. Jaden, Momma and Erica. Wellllllllll. pic.twitter.com/66gkveYXfh — Strazsr (@strazsr) April 14, 2018

Many NHL Conference champions have avoided touching the Stanley Cup because they feel it is a bad omen before they played Stanley Cup finals.

On Friday, Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews and Winnipeg Jets executive chairman Mark Chipman delivered jerseys with the Broncos nameplate to Humboldt team representatives, a Jets spokesperson said.

@NHLBlackhawks @JonathanToews So Ryans favourite player just sent a great surprise. Look at those smiles. pic.twitter.com/nYudckfHiF — Strazsr (@strazsr) April 13, 2018

Straschnitzki received Toews’ jersey, who he said was his favourite player.

The jerseys were worn last Saturday when the Blackhawks and Jets played in Winnipeg.

As of Friday, 10 people were still in hospital as a result of the collision between the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi-truck that left 16 people dead. Straschnitzki was paralyzed from the chest down.

Three other players who were on the bus have been released from hospital: Nick Shumlanski, Matthieu Gomercic and Brayden Camrud.