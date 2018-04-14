Drake sports Humboldt Broncos jersey at Toronto Raptors playoff game

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with franchise ambassador and rap superstar Drake cheering on from the sidelines at the Air Canada Centre.

But rather than rock Raptors swag, the Toronto-born rapper opted to wear a Humboldt Broncos hockey jersey by way of tribute to the victims of last week’s tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan.

Seated at his customary courtside spot, the 31-year-old pointed to the sky when he was shown on the giant screen, prompting a loud ovation from the crowd.

Twitter users across Canada unsurprisingly took notice, with many of them lauding Drake for his gesture, and praising the Canadian sports fraternity for rallying around those affected by the crash.

Extremely classy move by Drake to wear a Humboldt Broncos jersey at the raptors game tonight ❤️ Go Raptors Go!! 🏀 — Tiff MacDonald (@TallaraGames) April 14, 2018

Pretty awesome to see @drake sitting courtside wearing a Humboldt Broncos jersey. #HumboldtStrong #Raptors — Rob Leth (@RobLeth) April 14, 2018

Drake getting my respect for wearing the Broncos jersey #HumboldtStrong — maple syrup (@CanadianStud_) April 14, 2018

Crying because Drake's wearing a Humboldt Broncos jersey at the #NBAPlayoffs #WeTheNorth — steph (@sbadder1) April 14, 2018

The fact that @Drake is wearing a Humboldt Broncos jersey to the Raptors game rn just shows how all of Canada stands together during this tough time #humboldtstrong — ali nicastro (@Nicastro96) April 14, 2018

Much respect to Drake for wearing a Humboldt Broncos jersey in tribute for the victims of the bush crash. The support is all around the sports world. Sports is what unites us all. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/Umvdz7FsI6 — Sens Army (@Senators_Army) April 14, 2018

Drake’s tribute comes on the day that Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan and team statistician Brody Hinz were laid to rest in Humboldt, Sask., and defenceman Logan Boulet was remembered at a service in Lethbridge, Alta.

Follow @Kalvapalle