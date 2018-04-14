Drake sports Humboldt Broncos jersey at Toronto Raptors playoff game
The Toronto Raptors kicked off their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with franchise ambassador and rap superstar Drake cheering on from the sidelines at the Air Canada Centre.
But rather than rock Raptors swag, the Toronto-born rapper opted to wear a Humboldt Broncos hockey jersey by way of tribute to the victims of last week’s tragic bus crash in Saskatchewan.
Seated at his customary courtside spot, the 31-year-old pointed to the sky when he was shown on the giant screen, prompting a loud ovation from the crowd.
Twitter users across Canada unsurprisingly took notice, with many of them lauding Drake for his gesture, and praising the Canadian sports fraternity for rallying around those affected by the crash.
Drake’s tribute comes on the day that Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan and team statistician Brody Hinz were laid to rest in Humboldt, Sask., and defenceman Logan Boulet was remembered at a service in Lethbridge, Alta.
