Calgary university pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons

The lone female passenger on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus that crashed last week is being remembered as a “nice, genuine person” by a former classmate who attended Calgary’s Mount Royal University (MRU) with Dayna Brons.

Brons’ family said the 25-year-old passed away Wednesday afternoon from the injuries she sustained in the April 6 crash. She was the team’s athletic therapist.

“She was one of those super nice people who would hand you the coat off her back if she had to,” said Tyler Hofmann, one of Brons’ classmates at MRU on Thursday afternoon.

“She was just a great person.”

Hofmann was one of many to stop by a memorial for Brons that sits outside MRU’s athletic therapy lab on campus, where she completed an advanced certificate in athletic therapy in 2016. The memorial features two hockey sticks, hockey tape and a trainer’s bag, among other items.

Hofmann said their athletic therapy class was tight-knit, since roughly 30 students were in the program. He added the news of her passing was surreal to hear.

“I did the exact same job as her,” he said.

“She worked in the [SJHL], I worked in the [AJHL] and…we were on a bus three days a week.”

At one point, Brons worked with the men’s soccer team on campus, according to officials.

“We definitely were hoping for a miracle there,” said Kate Scidmore, an MRU student who stopped to view the memorial.

“Obviously when we heard it–the news was devastating. It was disappointing, especially for everyone that was close to her.”