Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons dies as a result of injuries suffered in crash

Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons has died as a result of injuries she suffered when the team’s bus crashed on April 6, her family announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the family said they were present when Brons passed away Wednesday afternoon.

“The family of Dayna Brons would like to share that Dayna passed away peacefully this afternoon as a result of her injuries,” the statement read. “She was surrounded by those she loved and those who loved her.

“She was the Athletic Therapist for the Humboldt Broncos and was extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family.”

Brons’ family also thanked the first responders for their work in helping the 25-year-old since the crash as well as the outpouring of support for her from across the country.

“Dayna’s family would like to thank the first responders, emergency staff, and all those who have cared for Dayna over these last few days for their support,” the statement read. “And, they would like to thank everyone across Saskatchewan and Canada for their love and prayers during this very difficult time.”

The 25-year-old was injured when the Broncos team bus collided with a semi-truck on Friday.

Fifteen other members of the Humboldt Broncos club were also killed.

