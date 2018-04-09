Hockey world sends prayers to Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons who remains in hospital

As the condolences continue to pour in for the Humboldt Broncos players and staff killed in Friday’s crash near Tisdale, Sask., messages of support continue to come in to those on the bus who are now in hospital, including the team’s trainer, Dayna Brons.

At a vigil held in Humboldt on Sunday night, Broncos president Kevin Garinger mentioned Brons is among other team members he asked for people to keep “in our thoughts and prayers.”

READ MORE: Powerful photos show a grieving Humboldt as a nation mourns horrific tragedy

Watch below: Those is attendance at Sunday’s vigil in Humboldt, Sask. embrace each other at the conclusion of the service to honour the Broncos.

At a year-end press conference held on Monday to talk about the Edmonton Oilers’ 2017-18 season, head coach Todd McLellan brought up Brons and said it’s important people don’t forget about her just because she wasn’t a player.

McLellan was speaking one day after he and Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan were in Saskatoon to meet with Humbolt Broncos survivors who are recovering in hospital.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers coaches bring gifts to Humboldt Broncos survivors in hospital

“One thing that I recognized in that situation… is that it’s the Humboldt Broncos, they play in the Saskatchewan Junior (hockey) League, it’s a men’s or a male league,” he said. “(But) there was a female on that bus, a female trainer.

“You know, everybody asks me, ‘How are the boys doing? How are the guys doing? Are they good? Do they need anything?’ She was a big part of that team too and she’s in the hospital and as…[people] use [just] the male term, they leave her out.

“She meant a lot to that team and does mean a lot to that community… She’s going through what all those other players are going through as well.”

Watch below: Oilers coach Todd McLellan tells reporters people should keep the Humboldt Broncos’ trainer in their thoughts and says she is a big part of the Broncos’ team.

Hayley Wickenheiser, a legendary women’s ice hockey player who retired from the sport last year, tweeted about Brons on Monday.

“The only girl on the boys team,” Wickenheiser’s tweet reads. “Dayna I’ve been thinking of you a lot! Praying you pull through.”

‘The only girl on the boys team’…Dayna I’ve been thinking of you a lot! Praying you pull through. pic.twitter.com/Rwr96BHrSr — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) April 9, 2018

Watch below: Mark Wahba of the Saskatchewan Health Authority says there are 12 patients remaining of the Humboldt bus crash which include four critical, four serious and four stable.

On Sunday, the Saskatchewan Swat lacrosse team posted about Brons on Instagram.

“Our trainer, Dayna Brons, and many others continue to fight in the hospital. For you, and those families that are suffering from this unbelievable tragedy we offer our unwavering support. #HumboldtStrong”

On the Facebook page for the University of Regina’s Faculty of Kinesiology and Health Studies, a post says Brons attended school there.

“Our hearts go out to Kinesiology and Health Studies grad Dayna Brons, who was a passenger on the Humboldt Broncos team bus and remains in hospital. We are praying for Dayna’s family and all others affected by this horrific event.”

Brons’ condition is unknown. According to a report on discoverhumboldt.com, Garinger has said updates on the status of Brocnos’ players and Brons will be provided after they have been able to talk with the families involved.

In a news conference Monday afternoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said 12 people involved in the crash remain in hospital. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

View more tweets of support for Brons below.

In support of Dayna, the Brons family and the Humboldt Broncos – Lake Lenore staff and students are encouraged to wear green and gold on Monday. Help spread the word Lancers!! Keep fighting Dayna!! #humboltstrong #LancerPride pic.twitter.com/2dkyCSuYpt — Lake Lenore School (@lakelenschool) April 8, 2018

Midget SWAT paused tryouts for a moment of silence to honour the Broncos and our trainer Dayna Brons. pic.twitter.com/vVvPpbwSSk — Saskatchewan SWAT (@JuniorSWATlax) April 8, 2018

Deeply saddened by the news of the Humboldt Broncos. Sending positive thoughts to the families and those affected. Especially to our former athletic therapist Dayna Brons who is currently in the hospital. #PrayersforHumboldt — MRU Men's Soccer (@mrumsoc) April 9, 2018