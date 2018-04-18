Funeral for 16th Humboldt Broncos bus crash victim Dayna Brons

People are gathering Wednesday to mourn of the loss of Dayna Brons, 24, the 16th victim of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Her funeral is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. CT at Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons dies as a result of injuries suffered in fatal bus crash

The tragic collision between the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team’s bus and a semi-trailer north of Tisdale on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game. Thirteen others were injured; nine remain in hospital, two in critical condition.

Brons, from Lake Lenore, Sask., passed away surrounded by friends and family in hospital on April 11 from injuries suffered in the crash.

WATCH: Oilers coach speaks about Humboldt Broncos trainer Dayna Brons

Her family said Brons will forever be remembered for her joyful smile, passion and love of sport. She was the athletic therapist for the SJHL team and was extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family.

READ MORE: Calgary university pays tribute to Humboldt Broncos athletic therapist Dayna Brons

The Saskatchewan SWAT lacrosse club held a flower ceremony and moment of silence on April 14 to honour Brons and all those lost and still recovering. Brons was an athletic therapist for numerous players within the SWAT organization.

She also worked with the Saskatchewan Roughriders during their 2016 training camp.

Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.