SJHL’s trauma assistance program to support people affected by Humboldt Broncos crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) continues to set up the structure for its new trauma assistance program announced in the wake of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

The crash on April 6 left 16 players and staff dead and injured 13 others. Nine people remain in hospital, two in critical condition.

SJHL president Bill Chow said the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer (BD&P) and accounting and consulting firm MNP have agreed to provide initial guidance to help set up the program.

“In honour of those lost, and their families, we want to ensure that this program is created and structured so that players and their families get access to the support they need in a timely and responsible way,” Chow said in a statement.

“You need respected partners to make that happen. With MNP’s and BD&P’s guidance on setting up the program’s structure and administration, I know it will be able to help meet both immediate and long-term needs.”

Chow said the short-term goal is to support players, families and billets to help them overcome the trauma from the tragic crash.

He said there may be opportunities to extend the program’s reach in the future.

“Hockey is family – players, coaches, families, billets and communities are all connected. That’s why the SJHL Assistance Program is for all players, families and billets across the SJHL,” Chow said.

“Looking forward, we want to use this program as a platform to support players, possibly even beyond this league, so they can be healthy, resilient and make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

More than $525,000 has been donated by Federated Co-op towards the program, with another $765,000 donated by other organizations and individuals.