Albertans wear jerseys, donate sports equipment to honour Humboldt Broncos

Sports jerseys were the clothing of choice Thursday for thousands of Canadians who wanted to show support for Humboldt in the wake of heartbreak.

Sixteen people, including players, coaching staff, a play-by-play broadcaster and statistician, died as a result of injuries suffered on April 6, when the Broncos’ team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. Thirteen others were injured.

READ MORE: ‘Jersey Day’ for Humboldt Broncos spreads across Canada – and the world

The initiative #JerseysforHumboldt was first proposed on Facebook by a group of hockey parents in British Columbia as a way to honour the Saskatchewan junior hockey team.

The show of solidarity was particularly strong in St. Albert, a small Alberta community that has been deeply affected by the Humboldt tragedy.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos crash: Brother of Stephen Wack remembers him as selfless, humble

Two Broncos players — Logan Hunter and Stephen Wack — graduated from St. Albert Catholic High School.

“I was here for a year with Stephen and then I was actually here for the three years with Logan,” principal Danielle Karaki said.

“It is hard. I think especially as the staff, we spend so much time with these kids, so it really is tough.

“It feels like they’re your own children. I know for the staff it kind of felt like they lost two of their own. I can’t imagine what their families have been feeling,” Karaki said.

Students have been signing yearbooks from the years Logan and Stephen graduated as a way to honour them. The yearbooks will be presented to their families at a later date.

Jaxon Joseph is also being honoured in St. Albert. He was a member of the district’s sports academy and worked alongside his dad, former Oiler Chris Joseph.

READ MORE: Alberta community of St. Albert grieves loss of 4 Humboldt Broncos players

Hunter, Wack and Joseph, along with forward Conner Lukan, played for the St. Albert Midget AAA Raiders.

On Sunday, people who knew the boys or played hockey alongside them gathered at Akinsdale Arena in St. Albert to mourn and share memories.

READ MORE: Here are the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadians are wearing jerseys today to honour the Humboldt Broncos.

Showing our support for the victims of the Humboldt bus crash. Ditch your regular weekday wear and throw on a jersey today. #JerseysforHumboldt #yeg pic.twitter.com/ZDYBAr0zYa — Erin Chalmers (@ChalmersErin) April 12, 2018

In addition to donning jerseys to show their support, Edmontonians are being encouraged to donate sports equipment to Sports Central, a non-profit group that helps kids of all backgrounds get involved in sports.

“Another way to show your support is to donate a piece of equipment to Sports Central, the non-profit organization that enables kids without financial means to participate in sports,” a city spokesperson said.

“From April 12 to April 19, you can make your donation in the lobby of Edmonton Tower. Sports Central drop-off locations also include all City of Edmonton fire stations and police stations.”

The Edmonton Police Service will also accept donations, as are several other locations around the Edmonton area.

Where you can donate sporting equipment:

Edmonton

Sport Equipment Store Locations

United Cycle 10323 – 78 Avenue (780) 433-1181

All Sports Replay 13016 – 82 Street (780) 760-2121

Klondike Cycle 10041 170 Street NW (780) 484-3307

Proskate South 9212 – 51 Avenue (780) 438-9059

Proskate West 16972 111 Ave (780) 481-5532

Totem Outfitters 7430 – 99 Street (780) 432-1223

Community Police Stations

Downtown 9620 – 103A Avenue (780) 421-2200

Calder/Kensington 12540 – 132 Avenue (780) 496-8535

North Division 14203 – 50 Street (780) 426-8100 (No Bikes)

West Division 16505 – 100 Avenue (780) 426-8000

Southeast Division 104 Youville Drive (780) 426-8200

Southwest Division 1351 Windermere Way (780) 426-8300

Fire Rescue Services

Headquarters 10351 – 96 Street Rainbow Valley 4035 – 119 Street

Downtown 10217 – 107 Street Londonderry 7312 – 144 Avenue

University 11226 – 76 Avenue Coronet 5120 – 97 Street

Jasper Place 10949 – 156 Street Mill Woods 2904 – 66 Street

Norwood 9020 – 111 Avenue Castledowns 15505 Castle Downs Rd

Mill Creek 8105 – 96 Street Clareview 13808 Victoria Trail

Highlands 5025 118 Avenue Callingwood 6210 – 178 Street

West Yellowhead 12503 – 128 Street Terwillegar 131 Haddow Close

Roper 5604 – 50 Street Lake District 8403 – 167 Avenue

Lauderdale 12735 – 101 Street Meadows 2803 – 34 Street

Capilano 6110 – 98 Avenue Ellerslie 1203 Ellwood Rd SW

Meadowlark 9020 – 156 Street Heritage Valley 1211 – 26 Avenue SW

Arenas

Kinsmen Twin Arenas 1979 – 111 Street (780) 434-9332

St. Albert

Grandin Firehall 18 Winston Churchill Ave (780) 418-6055

(St. Albert #1) or (780) 418-7021

Sherwood Park

Sin Bin Sports 2008A Sherwood Drive (780) 417-7462

County Clothes-Line 38 Sioux Road (780) 464-7786 (No Bikes)

Enoch

River Cree Arenas Box 179 300 E Lapotac Blvd (780) 930-2681

Leduc

Jiffy Lube 6607 Sparrow Drive (780) 980-0039

READ MORE: Vigil for 4 Humboldt Broncos to be held at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Watch below: Jersey Day is just one of the many ways Edmontonians are showing solidarity with those affected by the Humboldt Broncos crash. Kent Morrison reported live from Rogers Place, where a memorial is planned to honour the four Edmonton-area players who lost their lives.

Edmonton’s mayor proclaimed April 12, 2018 “Jersey Day.”

“This devastating event has united our country in sorrow at the loss of so much promise and potential,” Don Iveson said on Thursday.

READ MORE: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death

“People from across Canada and around the world have found comfort in the perseverance and bravery of the surviving team members and the compassionate organ donations by victims which helped to save the lives of at least six people.

“Edmonton joins friends, family, and the community of Humboldt, Sask. in their grief by proudly wearing jerseys in solidarity.”