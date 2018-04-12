Albertans wear jerseys, donate sports equipment to honour Humboldt Broncos
Sports jerseys were the clothing of choice Thursday for thousands of Canadians who wanted to show support for Humboldt in the wake of heartbreak.
Sixteen people, including players, coaching staff, a play-by-play broadcaster and statistician, died as a result of injuries suffered on April 6, when the Broncos’ team bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. Thirteen others were injured.
The initiative #JerseysforHumboldt was first proposed on Facebook by a group of hockey parents in British Columbia as a way to honour the Saskatchewan junior hockey team.
The show of solidarity was particularly strong in St. Albert, a small Alberta community that has been deeply affected by the Humboldt tragedy.
Two Broncos players — Logan Hunter and Stephen Wack — graduated from St. Albert Catholic High School.
“I was here for a year with Stephen and then I was actually here for the three years with Logan,” principal Danielle Karaki said.
“It is hard. I think especially as the staff, we spend so much time with these kids, so it really is tough.
“It feels like they’re your own children. I know for the staff it kind of felt like they lost two of their own. I can’t imagine what their families have been feeling,” Karaki said.
Students have been signing yearbooks from the years Logan and Stephen graduated as a way to honour them. The yearbooks will be presented to their families at a later date.
Jaxon Joseph is also being honoured in St. Albert. He was a member of the district’s sports academy and worked alongside his dad, former Oiler Chris Joseph.
Hunter, Wack and Joseph, along with forward Conner Lukan, played for the St. Albert Midget AAA Raiders.
On Sunday, people who knew the boys or played hockey alongside them gathered at Akinsdale Arena in St. Albert to mourn and share memories.
Canadians are wearing jerseys today to honour the Humboldt Broncos.
In addition to donning jerseys to show their support, Edmontonians are being encouraged to donate sports equipment to Sports Central, a non-profit group that helps kids of all backgrounds get involved in sports.
“Another way to show your support is to donate a piece of equipment to Sports Central, the non-profit organization that enables kids without financial means to participate in sports,” a city spokesperson said.
“From April 12 to April 19, you can make your donation in the lobby of Edmonton Tower. Sports Central drop-off locations also include all City of Edmonton fire stations and police stations.”
The Edmonton Police Service will also accept donations, as are several other locations around the Edmonton area.
Where you can donate sporting equipment:
Edmonton
Sport Equipment Store Locations
United Cycle 10323 – 78 Avenue (780) 433-1181
All Sports Replay 13016 – 82 Street (780) 760-2121
Klondike Cycle 10041 170 Street NW (780) 484-3307
Proskate South 9212 – 51 Avenue (780) 438-9059
Proskate West 16972 111 Ave (780) 481-5532
Totem Outfitters 7430 – 99 Street (780) 432-1223
Community Police Stations
Downtown 9620 – 103A Avenue (780) 421-2200
Calder/Kensington 12540 – 132 Avenue (780) 496-8535
North Division 14203 – 50 Street (780) 426-8100 (No Bikes)
West Division 16505 – 100 Avenue (780) 426-8000
Southeast Division 104 Youville Drive (780) 426-8200
Southwest Division 1351 Windermere Way (780) 426-8300
Fire Rescue Services
Headquarters 10351 – 96 Street Rainbow Valley 4035 – 119 Street
Downtown 10217 – 107 Street Londonderry 7312 – 144 Avenue
University 11226 – 76 Avenue Coronet 5120 – 97 Street
Jasper Place 10949 – 156 Street Mill Woods 2904 – 66 Street
Norwood 9020 – 111 Avenue Castledowns 15505 Castle Downs Rd
Mill Creek 8105 – 96 Street Clareview 13808 Victoria Trail
Highlands 5025 118 Avenue Callingwood 6210 – 178 Street
West Yellowhead 12503 – 128 Street Terwillegar 131 Haddow Close
Roper 5604 – 50 Street Lake District 8403 – 167 Avenue
Lauderdale 12735 – 101 Street Meadows 2803 – 34 Street
Capilano 6110 – 98 Avenue Ellerslie 1203 Ellwood Rd SW
Meadowlark 9020 – 156 Street Heritage Valley 1211 – 26 Avenue SW
Arenas
Kinsmen Twin Arenas 1979 – 111 Street (780) 434-9332
St. Albert
Grandin Firehall 18 Winston Churchill Ave (780) 418-6055
(St. Albert #1) or (780) 418-7021
Sherwood Park
Sin Bin Sports 2008A Sherwood Drive (780) 417-7462
County Clothes-Line 38 Sioux Road (780) 464-7786 (No Bikes)
Enoch
River Cree Arenas Box 179 300 E Lapotac Blvd (780) 930-2681
Leduc
Jiffy Lube 6607 Sparrow Drive (780) 980-0039
Edmonton’s mayor proclaimed April 12, 2018 “Jersey Day.”
“This devastating event has united our country in sorrow at the loss of so much promise and potential,” Don Iveson said on Thursday.
READ MORE: The ‘Logan Boulet effect’: Humboldt Broncos player’s family feels pride, heartbreak in wake of tragic death
“People from across Canada and around the world have found comfort in the perseverance and bravery of the surviving team members and the compassionate organ donations by victims which helped to save the lives of at least six people.
“Edmonton joins friends, family, and the community of Humboldt, Sask. in their grief by proudly wearing jerseys in solidarity.”
