April 28, 2018 12:00 pm

Edmonton Oilers hoping to strike gold once again at NHL Draft Lottery

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor  630CHED

Deputy Commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly announces the top pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft to the Edmonton Oilers during the NHL Draft Lottery in Toronto Tuesday, April 12, 2011.

Darren Calabrese, The Canadian Press
The annual NHL Draft Lottery is being held on Saturday night and Edmonton Oilers fans are hoping the organization will get lucky once again.

The Oilers, of course, won the draft lottery in 2015 and were awarded the right to draft superstar forward Connor McDavid. The Oilers had just an 11.5 percent chance at drafting first that year.

This year, the top prize is Swedish defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, who would solidify the Oilers issues on the blue line.

The only problem for the Oilers is that they have just the ninth best odds (5.0 per cent) at landing the first overall pick. The Oilers could also move up into the second spot (5.3 per cent) or the third spot (5.7 per cent).

The most likely scenario for the Oilers is to stay where they are and pick ninth (48.8 per cent). There is also a chance that the Oilers could pick 10th (30.7 per cent), 11th (4.3 per cent), or 12th (0.1 per cent).

2015 wasn’t the only time the Oilers have won the draft lottery. In 2012, the Oilers won the draft lottery and jumped ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets to claim the top pick. They would go on to draft forward Nail Yakupov.

Sportsnet will unveil picks No. 15 through four prior to their broadcast of the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights game on Saturday night. They will then unveil the final three picks during the second intermission.

