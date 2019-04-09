Edmonton Oilers to pick 8th overall at 2019 NHL Entry Draft

The Edmonton Oilers will pick eighth overall in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft on June 21 in Vancouver.

The NHL draft lottery was held Tuesday night with the New Jersey Devils winning the first overall pick.

The New York Rangers will select second while the Chicago Blackhawks will pick third. The lottery is used to determine who gets the first three picks in the draft.

The Devils had an 11.5 per cent chance of getting the top spot.

The consensus first overall pick is left-shot centre Jack Hughes, who turns 18 on May 14. Hughes had 48 points in 24 games while playing for the U.S. National Development Team this season.

The Oilers had a 6.5 per cent chance of landing the first overall pick. They picked first overall in 2010 (Taylor Hall), 2011 (Ryan Nugent-Hopkins), 2012 (Nail Yakupov) and 2015 (Connor McDavid).

