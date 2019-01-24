Global News Morning Edmonton January 24 2019 8:22am 02:09 Shaye Ganam and Bryan Hall debate how to fix the Edmonton Oilers What will it take to fix the problem-plagued Edmonton Oilers hockey team? Shaye Ganam and Bryan Hall have some very different ideas – which caused some fireworks on Thursday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4882850/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4882850/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?