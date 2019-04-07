McDavid injured, Draisaitl nets 50th in Edmonton Oilers finale

You can add Connor McDavid’s health to the list of off-season concerns for the Edmonton Oilers.

Put it right at the top of the list.

McDavid suffered an injury to his left leg in Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames, the final game of the season for the Oilers. Early in the second period, McDavid cut in off the right wing and was tripped by Mark Giordano. His left leg slammed into the goal post. McDavid stayed on the ice for several minutes before being helped off by Zack Kassian and head medical trainer T.D. Forss.

On Twitter after the game, the Oilers said X-rays came back negative and that McDavid will have an MRI in Edmonton.

Giordano was penalized for tripping on the play. Alex Chiasson scored on the ensuing power play to put the Oilers ahead 2-1.

Leon Draisaitl potted his 50th with 9:05 left in the first period. He took a pass from Andrej Sekera and fired a wrist shot past Mike Smith. Draisaitl becomes the first member of the Oilers to notch his 50th since Craig Simpson in 1987/88. Simpson had 13 goals with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Oilers and scoring 43 more.

READ MORE: Draisaitl gets to 49 goals but Edmonton Oilers lose to Sharks

Darnell Nurse added a third period goal for the Oilers. Mark Jankowski had a first period marker for Calgary.

With Smith on the bench for an extra attacker in the final minute, Draisaitl lobbed a puck from centre at the empty net. It appeared bound for the goal, but Rasmus Andersson knocked it out of the air. Draisaitl finishes one behind Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals.

The Oilers finish the season with a record of 35-38-9.