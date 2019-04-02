Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid named NHL’s top player in March

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid did everything he could to try and push his team into the playoffs in March, but a First Star performance was not enough as the Oilers playoff chances ended Monday night.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lose in Vegas as playoff hopes die

McDavid has been named the NHL’s First Star for the month of March after recording seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 14 games in the month.

The 22-year-old lead the league in assists and points last month.

McDavid’s highlights included 11 multi-point games, including eight in a row to start the month. In his fourth NHL season, McDavid also eclipsed the 100-point mark for the third consecutive time and hit the 40-goal mark for the second year in a row.

Going into Tuesday night’s game in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche, McDavid had tied his career high in goals, with 41 and set new personal bests in assists, with 74, and points, with 115.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid poised for new career high as Edmonton Oilers host Kings

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins were named Second and Third Stars for March.

The Oilers will play the Avalanche Tuesday in Denver. Game time is 7 p.m. with the Face Off Show on 630 CHED starting at 5:30 p.m.