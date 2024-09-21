Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers promote Rychel, hire Kassian in hockey operations moves

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 21, 2024 7:09 pm
1 min read
Warren Rychel had stepped in at the beginning of the season after longtime head coach and former NHL superstar Dale Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had to take a leave of absence. View image in full screen
Warren Rychel had stepped in at the beginning of the season after longtime head coach and former NHL superstar Dale Hawerchuk was diagnosed with stomach cancer and had to take a leave of absence. Provided
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have promoted Warren Rychel to pro scouting director and added former Oiler forward Zack Kassian to the pro scouting staff.

The Oilers, who lost the Stanley Cup final in seven games to the Florida Panthers, open their pre-season Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Aaron Nagy was appointed amateur scout, Erik Elenz was hired as video and analytics coaching co-ordinator, Dominik Zrim joined the organization as director of hockey strategy and David Evanochko was hired as lead solutions architect, the Oilers announced Saturday in a statement.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rychel, who played 406 NHL games over eight seasons with Los Angeles, Toronto, Anaheim, Chicago and Colorado, will start his third season with the Oilers.

Kassian played seven of his 13 NHL seasons for the Oilers before retiring in 2023. The 33-year-old from Windsor, Ont., amassed 92 goals, 111 assists and 913 penalty minutes in 661 career games.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Nagy was previously president of the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Georgetown Raiders and a player agent with Newport Sports.

Elenz came from the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate after two seasons as video coach for the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Zrim previously worked for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.

Evanochko was formerly vice president of software development at Conexus Credit Union in Regina.

Sponsored content

AdChoices