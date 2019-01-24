Global News Morning Edmonton January 24 2019 9:55am 01:28 Twitter reacts to Nicholson’s ‘something in water’ comment Twitter users were quick to respond to Oiler Entertainment Group CEO Bob Nicholson’s comment that “there’s something in the water” in Edmonton. Slav Kornik has some of the reaction. EPCOR splashes back at Bob Nicholson’s ‘something in the water’ comment <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4884078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4884078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?