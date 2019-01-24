EPCOR splashes back at Bob Nicholson’s ‘something in the water’ comment

Who could have guessed water would become such a talking point, following Oilers Entertainment Group CEO and vice-chair Bob Nicholson’s discussion with the media about the firing of Peter Chiarelli?

When describing the state of the team, its struggles and potential solutions, Nicholson said the organization has some good players and front office personnel, “but there’s something in the water here in Edmonton that we don’t have right. We gotta get that figured out.”

The off-the-cuff comment quickly sparked reaction on Twitter, including from the company that supplies Edmonton with its water, which ignited its own responses.

The water in #yeg is just fine, Bob. We get the water right every day for over one million people. #LetsGoOilers #oilers — EPCOR (@EPCOR) January 23, 2019

Epcot dropping the mic on Bobby Nicks.. pic.twitter.com/cGSoxjnPGe — Terry Thomas (@kannibal25) January 23, 2019

Ya’ll can pull can extra $20 from my next utilities bill to give the individual who crafted this tweet. — Carly Dermott (@carlydermott) January 23, 2019

@RogersPlace next @EPCOR water bill could have some extra "charges" on it for slamming our water. — Denis Babin (@denisbSAR) January 23, 2019

The EPCOR tweet was liked 2,400 times and retweeted 942 times as of Thursday morning.

Some Twitter users also felt Nicholson’s comment did not lay blame on the correct issues with a franchise that has made the playoffs once since 2006.

"There's something in the water here in Edmonton that we don't have right," Oilers CEO Bob Nicholson told reporters Wednesday, not mentioning that leftover brass from regimes past Craig MacTavish, Kevin Lowe and Scott Howson remain on the payroll. –@frank_seravalli ftw — Brad Brown (@saskawhat) January 23, 2019

Bob Nicholson said "There is something in the water in Edmonton" I poured a glass to check and I think he's right!!! pic.twitter.com/zB4PLajcoS — DirtyDangles (@DirrtyDangles) January 23, 2019

Did Bob Nicholson just link something in the Edmonton water to how horrible the Oilers have been for 13 years? That is a man without a plan, my friends. Which NHL team wants my money? — Dakota Gurney (@dgurney18) January 23, 2019

Keith Gretzky will take on interim GM duties, while Nicholson will look over operations. The search is on for a new GM, Nicholson said, but there is no timeline for how long that may take.

The Oilers have 10 days off between games with the All-Star break and their bye week. They will be back in action Feb. 2 as they head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers.