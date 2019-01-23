Edmonton sports

January 23, 2019 11:22 am
Updated: January 23, 2019 11:40 am

Twitter reacts to Edmonton Oilers firing Peter Chiarelli

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Slav Kornik has reaction to the Edmonton Oilers firing president of hockey operations and general manager Peter Chiarelli.

Peter Chiarelli‘s reign as the Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations came to an end late Wednesday night.

The organization announced Chiarelli’s firing after a 3-2 home loss to the last place Detroit Red Wings.

Edmonton Oilers fans react after Detroit Red Wings score a goal during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Many Oilers fans were calling for Chiarelli’s firing throughout the season and they had plenty to say on Twitter after news spreading of his release:

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fire Peter Chiarelli

Some Twitter users turned their focus to who will replace Chiarelli as the general manager of a team who sat 12th in the Western Conference after Tuesday’s loss to the Red Wings.

Chiarelli was hired as president of hockey operations and general manager in April 2015. The team ended its 10-year playoff drought during the 2016-2017 season when they advanced to the second round.

But Oilers have faltered since then, missing the post-season last year and currently sitting outside a playoff spot.

Sports

