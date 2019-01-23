Twitter reacts to Edmonton Oilers firing Peter Chiarelli

Peter Chiarelli‘s reign as the Edmonton Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations came to an end late Wednesday night.

The organization announced Chiarelli’s firing after a 3-2 home loss to the last place Detroit Red Wings.

Many Oilers fans were calling for Chiarelli’s firing throughout the season and they had plenty to say on Twitter after news spreading of his release:

Firing Peter Chiarelli will make little difference in the long run. This team was bought to win real estate deals, not championships. #oilers — Ryan Cormier (@el_cormier) January 23, 2019

Chiarelli is probably a nice dude and all but he should never work for a NHL team ever again. — depressed rammy (@_comtois) January 23, 2019

Peter Chiarelli traded the two top picks from the 2011 draft in two of the worst trades in hockey history and yet at one point was a nominee for GM of the year LOL — Tyler (@Tyleraragao40) January 23, 2019

To sum it all up, Peter Chiarelli was asked to renovate a house but instead burned the place to the ground and put up a tent — Ryan (@IAmByks) January 23, 2019

Oilers fire GM Peter Chiarelli! How long before McDavid asks for a trade if they continue to miss the playoffs? He surely want's to be contending and winning? #Oilers — ricky (@velorick) January 23, 2019

Peter Chiarelli should never have an NHL GM job again — Ben 🦁🐯🐙🐴 (@lloyd_ben7) January 23, 2019

Some Twitter users turned their focus to who will replace Chiarelli as the general manager of a team who sat 12th in the Western Conference after Tuesday’s loss to the Red Wings.

I see some great names as possible new GM. The question will be he actually wants to be the new boss of this huge mess Chiarelli left behind. Not an easy fix at all — Doug (@Redlion44) January 23, 2019

I’ve seen a few people suggest that Hextall would be a replacement for Chiarelli in Edmonton. I wonder how that would work, given that one of the big issues in Philadelphia was Hextall’s unwillingness to include others in the decision making process. — jsaquella (@jsaquella) January 23, 2019

RIP Peter Chiarelli your legacy will live long in Edmonton. @EdmontonOilers Pierre McGuire would be a great replacement. #hall — Dallas mackenzie (@Dmack888) January 23, 2019

Red Wings GM Ken Holland is an interesting Chiarelli replacement rumour. Gave @Bob_Stauffer a nice interview on show before game. Bob praised him for keeping current forward Wings skilled players in AHL for years but not enough ticket sales. Hmmm. — OIL & GAS HOCKEY (@mikebayrak) January 23, 2019

Chiarelli was hired as president of hockey operations and general manager in April 2015. The team ended its 10-year playoff drought during the 2016-2017 season when they advanced to the second round.

But Oilers have faltered since then, missing the post-season last year and currently sitting outside a playoff spot.