Edmonton Oilers
January 22, 2019 11:57 pm

Lifeless start dooms Edmonton Oilers in 3-2 loss to Red Wings

By Radio Host  630CHED

Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen (51) and Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) battle for the puck during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

The Edmonton Oilers lost their third in a row, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were outplayed early, but goaltender Mikko Koskinen — fresh off signing a three-year contract extension — bailed the team out.

In the dying seconds of the period, the puck got in behind Koskinen, but Leon Draisaitl made a goal-saving stop on the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fail to weather storm against Hurricanes

Larkin opened the scoring during a three-on-two four minutes into the second. Luke Glendening made it 2-0 halfway through the frame.

The Oilers started putting more pucks to the net in the third and earned a rebound goal from Draisaitl. However, Glendening came back 1:57 later, flipping a puck past Koskinen.

WATCH: Mikko Koskinen signs 3-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, Matt Benning fired home a one-timer with 2:26 left to pull the Oilers within a goal.

The Oilers have just five wins in their last 17 games and fall to 23-24-3 for the season. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 on home ice.

Their next game is after the all-star break and bye week on Feb. 2 in Philadelphia.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Detroit Red Wings
edmonton hockey
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ken Hitchcock
Leon Draisaitl
matt benning
Mikko Koskinen
NHL
Oilers hockey
Oilers vs Red Wings
Rogers Place

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.