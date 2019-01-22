Lifeless start dooms Edmonton Oilers in 3-2 loss to Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers lost their third in a row, falling 3-2 to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were outplayed early, but goaltender Mikko Koskinen — fresh off signing a three-year contract extension — bailed the team out.

In the dying seconds of the period, the puck got in behind Koskinen, but Leon Draisaitl made a goal-saving stop on the Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin.

Larkin opened the scoring during a three-on-two four minutes into the second. Luke Glendening made it 2-0 halfway through the frame.

The Oilers started putting more pucks to the net in the third and earned a rebound goal from Draisaitl. However, Glendening came back 1:57 later, flipping a puck past Koskinen.

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, Matt Benning fired home a one-timer with 2:26 left to pull the Oilers within a goal.

The Oilers have just five wins in their last 17 games and fall to 23-24-3 for the season. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 on home ice.

Their next game is after the all-star break and bye week on Feb. 2 in Philadelphia.