Mikko Koskinen starts for Edmonton Oilers against Wings after signing new deal

With his contract extension in hand, Mikko Koskinen will start in goal Tuesday night for the Edmonton Oilers against the Detroit Red Wings.

On Monday, the Oilers announced a three-year, $13.5-million deal for Koskinen. It’ll kick in this summer.

“It’s not going to change anything. The only thing I can take care of is myself, my every day work,” said Koskinen, who is 14-10-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average this season. “You have to prepare yourself for every night, be ready to play. There are no easy games in this league.”

Koskinen, 30, had a rough pre-season with the Oilers, then posted a .929 save percentage in his first 14 regular season appearances.

In his 13 games since then, his save percentage is just .890. Despite that, head coach Ken Hitchcock praised the new contract.

“I love it,” said Hitchcock. “When you see a guy that competes like that and never quits on anything and puts himself in awkward positions because he’s trying to stop every puck, you know the top end is significant.”

Koskinen’s new deal means Cam Talbot’s days with the Oilers are likely numbered. He’s a prime candidate to be dealt prior to the Feb. 25 trade deadline. Talbot didn’t speak to the media Tuesday, but Koskinen said Talbot congratulated him.

“It’s been an excellent relationship. He’s been one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” said Koskinen. “I don’t think it’s to going to change anything. We both have the same goal, that the Edmonton Oilers need to win.”



The Oilers expected lineup against Detroit is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Khaira – Draisaitl – Chiasson

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Spooner – Cave – Yamamoto

Nurse – Larsson

Russell – Benning

Manning – Petrovic

Koskinen

Ryan Spooner and Ty Rattie both cleared waivers.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. All the action will be carried live on 630 CHED, starting with the Face-Off Show at 5:30 p.m.