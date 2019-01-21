Edmonton Oilers
January 21, 2019 6:42 pm

Mikko Koskinen signs 3-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save against the Chicago Blackhawks during third-period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
A A

Mikko Koskinen is the goalie of the future for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have signed Koskinen to a three-year contract reportedly worth $13 million. Koskinen would have been a free agent on July 1. Instead, that’s when his new contract will begin.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fail to weather storm against Hurricanes


Story continues below

Koskinen, 30, is 14-10-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average in 27 appearances this season. He was signed in the summer of 2018 to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Fellow goaltender Cam Talbot will become a free agent on July 1.

Koskinen struggled in the preseason after having played the previous nine seasons in Europe. He didn’t get a start until the Oilers’ ninth game of the regular season, earning a 5-3 win in Nashville.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall to Flames 5-2

He was nearly unbeatable in his first seven starts at Rogers Place, going 7-0 with three shutouts and a goals against average under one. He’s played well in some other games but has also had some rough nights.

The Oilers will play their final game before the all-star break on Tuesday, when they host the Detroit Red Wings.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cam Talbot
Cam Talbot free agent
edmonton hockey
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ken Hitchcock
Mikko Koskinen
Mikko Koskinen signs with Oilers
NHL
NHL contracts
Oilers hockey
Oilers Mikko Koskinen
Peter Chiarelli

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.