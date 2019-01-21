Mikko Koskinen signs 3-year deal with Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen is the goalie of the future for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have signed Koskinen to a three-year contract reportedly worth $13 million. Koskinen would have been a free agent on July 1. Instead, that’s when his new contract will begin.

Koskinen, 30, is 14-10-1 with a .911 save percentage and 2.78 goals against average in 27 appearances this season. He was signed in the summer of 2018 to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

Fellow goaltender Cam Talbot will become a free agent on July 1.

Koskinen struggled in the preseason after having played the previous nine seasons in Europe. He didn’t get a start until the Oilers’ ninth game of the regular season, earning a 5-3 win in Nashville.

He was nearly unbeatable in his first seven starts at Rogers Place, going 7-0 with three shutouts and a goals against average under one. He’s played well in some other games but has also had some rough nights.

The Oilers will play their final game before the all-star break on Tuesday, when they host the Detroit Red Wings.