Koskinen saves, Klefbom scores as Edmonton Oilers beat Dallas Stars in OT

Oscar Klefbom scored 2:42 into overtime, giving the Edmonton Oilers a 1-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

“It was a long wait with a lot of shots on net,” Klefbom said. “But a good time to get the first one.”

LISTEN BELOW: Oscar Klefbom speaks after scoring the game winner in Edmonton’s victory over Dallas.

The Oilers had the Stars hemmed in for most of the first period but couldn’t cash in. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had Anton Khudobin down-and-out but missed the net on a shot from the left wing. Alex Chiasson had a couple of goal mouth chances on set-ups from Connor McDavid but couldn’t quite connect.

The Stars had some chances in the second period. Mattias Janmark had two cracks at a puck in tight but couldn’t lift it over Mikko Koskinen. Jamie Benn found some room down the left wing but was denied by Koskinen’s pad. Miro Heiskanen had an open look on a four-on-two, but again Koskinen came up with the denial.

Benn had a chance to win it with one second left in the third period when a puck came to him right in front. Koskinen held his ground to send the game into overtime.

“Your best players have the puck on their stick, you trust their instincts,” Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said. “Jamie [Benn] thought he found a hole and I’m not sure if [Tyler] Seguin was on the back door or not. Usually he makes that play but I think he thought he saw a hole there to finish the game.”

Just over a minute into overtime, Connor McDavid’s backhand on a breakaway skidded slowly past Khodobin. Gavin Bayreuther cleared it, but it was close enough to need a video review. The officials ruled the puck wasn’t all the way over the line, and the game continued.

“I knew it didn’t go in but it was close,” Bayreuther said. “Thank God, but unfortunately, they scored shortly after.”

With 2:18 left, Leon Draisaitl set up Klefbom who beat Khudobin short side for his first of the season.

Koskinen made 28 saves for his second shutout of the year.

“It makes it so much easier when everyone is on the same page,” Koskinen said.

The Oilers, 11-11-2, will host Los Angeles on Thursday.

– With files from Brenden Escott and Scott Johnston