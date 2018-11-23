Edmonton Oilers allow late goal and lose to Anaheim in overtime

Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime giving the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Friday afternoon.

The Ducks had the better of the play in the first period but couldn’t solve Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers had several chances on a power play early in the second period. Alex Chiasson was left all alone in front but was turned aside by John Gibson.

Adam Henrique thought he had the game’s first goal five-and-a-half minutes into the third. His shot went through Koskinen, hit the post and was trickling over the goal line before Kris Russell rescued it for the Oilers. Video review confirmed the puck didn’t fully cross the line.

On a power play, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took a pass from Connor McDavid and snapped it by Gibson with 11:05 to go. The Ducks tied it with Gibson on the bench for an extra attacker. Nick Ritchie found a loose puck in front and slid it home with only 16.2 seconds left.

The Ducks won the opening face-off in overtime. Brandon Montour fired a long pass to Rakell. Koskinen stopped his first shot, but Rakell was able to tuck home his rebound.

Koskinen was shaken up by a Ryan Getzlaf slap shot to the chest early in the third but stayed in the game after spending a few moments face down on the ice.

The Oilers, 10-10-2, will visit Los Angeles on Sunday night. The Face-off Show on 630 CHED starts at 7 p.m. with the game starting at 8:30 p.m.