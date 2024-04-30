B.C. set to reveal new details for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbians could get a much clearer picture of the costs and details of Vancouver hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup looks like on Tuesday.

The province is hosting a technical briefing for the media earlier in the day and will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Global News will carry the press conference live on BC1 and here on our website.

B.C. Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Lana Popham has previously conceded that the event will cost more than initially forecast, but has not put a price tag on hosting.

Toronto’s estimate to host six matches has climbed from $290 million to $380 million in the last year.

Vancouver will host seven games, potentially setting the stage for larger cost increases.

BC Place is also expected to need major renovations to accommodate the event, including new elevators, electrical upgrades, VIP facilities and a connection to the Parq casino and hotel.