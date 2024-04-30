Menu

Sports

B.C. set to reveal new details for 2026 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling for the B.C. government and City of Vancouver to release cost estimates and contracts for hosting seven games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Travis Prasad reports – Mar 14, 2024
British Columbians could get a much clearer picture of the costs and details of Vancouver hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup looks like on Tuesday.

The province is hosting a technical briefing for the media earlier in the day and will hold a press conference at 3 p.m.

Global News will carry the press conference live on BC1 and here on our website.

B.C. Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Minister Lana Popham has previously conceded that the event will cost more than initially forecast, but has not put a price tag on hosting.

Toronto’s estimate to host six matches has climbed from $290 million to $380 million in the last year.

Vancouver will host seven games, potentially setting the stage for larger cost increases.

BC Place is also expected to need major renovations to accommodate the event, including new elevators, electrical upgrades, VIP facilities and a connection to the Parq casino and hotel.

 

