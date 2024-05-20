Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘It’s next man up’ for Vancouver Canucks heading into Game 7 without Brock Boeser

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 2:16 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks look ahead to Game 7 against Edmonton Oilers'
Vancouver Canucks look ahead to Game 7 against Edmonton Oilers
Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, along with players Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua spoke at a media availability on Monday morning, looking ahead to Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters on Monday morning that it is “next man up” for the team heading into Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team will be playing without star forward Brock Boeser, who is out with a blood-clotting issue.

“He’s been a big part,” Tocchet said.

“Obviously, had a great year for us. Big part of the team. Scored some big goals for us. But next man up. That’s how you’ve got to approach it.”

Tocchet said he found out on Sunday that Boeser would not be available to play and he didn’t have a timetable for his return.

He said he will be leaning on the team’s foundation to win.

Story continues below advertisement

“It might be some different combos at different times,” he said. “But yes, it’s a big piece out. But like I said, there’s opportunity for a lot of guys and some guys are excited about it.”

Click to play video: 'Fans enjoy Vancouver’s first Canucks viewing party'
Fans enjoy Vancouver’s first Canucks viewing party

Defenceman Tyler Myers said Boeser is “bummed” to be sidelined for Game 7 in round two.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“You’re going to lose guys at different times for different reasons,” he said.

“And it’s opportunities. We have to look at it like an opportunity for other guys to step up and step into a role, and be excited for it.”

Myers said they need to go out on the ice on Monday and leave everything there.

“Game 7 is the best game in hockey.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canucks fans hope towel power will propel team to victory'
Canucks fans hope towel power will propel team to victory
Trending Now

Forward Dakota Joshua said Monday might is going to be great.

“This is what we play for,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great night. A lot of emotion and we’re right where we want to be.”

Joshua said Boeser will be missed but this will be an opportunity for the team to win Game 7 for Boeser.

“He’s our longest-tenured Canuck,” Johsua said Monday.

“But it just adds all the more fuel to the fire to get this done for him. No one’s cheering us on more than him tonight, and we don’t want to let him down as well.

“So, we’ll be battling for him out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers gets underway at Rogers Arena at 6 p.m. PT.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices