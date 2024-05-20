‘It’s next man up’ for Vancouver Canucks heading into Game 7 without Brock Boeser

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet told reporters on Monday morning that it is “next man up” for the team heading into Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers.

The team will be playing without star forward Brock Boeser, who is out with a blood-clotting issue.

“He’s been a big part,” Tocchet said.

“Obviously, had a great year for us. Big part of the team. Scored some big goals for us. But next man up. That’s how you’ve got to approach it.”

Tocchet said he found out on Sunday that Boeser would not be available to play and he didn’t have a timetable for his return.

He said he will be leaning on the team’s foundation to win.

Story continues below advertisement

“It might be some different combos at different times,” he said. “But yes, it’s a big piece out. But like I said, there’s opportunity for a lot of guys and some guys are excited about it.”

1:34 Fans enjoy Vancouver’s first Canucks viewing party

Defenceman Tyler Myers said Boeser is “bummed” to be sidelined for Game 7 in round two.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“You’re going to lose guys at different times for different reasons,” he said.

“And it’s opportunities. We have to look at it like an opportunity for other guys to step up and step into a role, and be excited for it.”

Myers said they need to go out on the ice on Monday and leave everything there.

“Game 7 is the best game in hockey.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Canucks fans hope towel power will propel team to victory

Forward Dakota Joshua said Monday might is going to be great.

“This is what we play for,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great night. A lot of emotion and we’re right where we want to be.”

Joshua said Boeser will be missed but this will be an opportunity for the team to win Game 7 for Boeser.

“He’s our longest-tenured Canuck,” Johsua said Monday.

“But it just adds all the more fuel to the fire to get this done for him. No one’s cheering us on more than him tonight, and we don’t want to let him down as well.

“So, we’ll be battling for him out there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers gets underway at Rogers Arena at 6 p.m. PT.