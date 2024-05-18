SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Atkins preaches patience as Jays struggle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2024 12:45 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is preaching patience.

Atkins addressed reporters at Rogers Centre this morning, hours before Toronto hosted the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon.

The 20-minute news conference in front of the home dugout was mainly focused on the Blue Jays’ disappointing 19-24 record.

Atkins says that although the results haven’t been there, he’s encouraged by the sense of urgency in Toronto’s clubhouse.

He says that he appreciates manager John Schneider’s steady hand during a difficult span.

Atkins is typically made available to reporters on a monthly basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

