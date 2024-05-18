Atkins preaches patience as Jays struggle

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is preaching patience.

Atkins addressed reporters at Rogers Centre this morning, hours before Toronto hosted the Tampa Bay Rays this afternoon.

The 20-minute news conference in front of the home dugout was mainly focused on the Blue Jays’ disappointing 19-24 record.

Story continues below advertisement

Atkins says that although the results haven’t been there, he’s encouraged by the sense of urgency in Toronto’s clubhouse.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He says that he appreciates manager John Schneider’s steady hand during a difficult span.

Atkins is typically made available to reporters on a monthly basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2024.