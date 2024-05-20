Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Vancouver Canucks superfan attends every game during playoffs. Yes, every one

By Amy Judd & Angela Jung Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 9:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canucks superfan attends every playoff game'
Canucks superfan attends every playoff game
Throughout the Canucks playoff run, a lot of people have claimed 'superfan' status. But there's one Abbotsford man who has put his money where his mouth is. Nimar Maheru has been to every home game the last two years, and every game this playoff run. Angela Jung has more on how he made it happen.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For Nimarpreet Maheru, it all began about four years ago.

He went to his first NHL Vancouver Canucks game and he was hooked.

Two and a half years ago, he was making more money and was able to buy season tickets and attend every home game.

But this playoff run, Maheru wanted to make sure he earned the title of Canucks superfan.

He has attended every home game and every away game — in Nashville and Edmonton — as well.

“Just go online, get flights on Expedia, the cheapest flights I could find, because obviously, it gets expensive,” he told Global News.

While it was more time-consuming to get to Nashville, at least Edmonton was a short flight.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t have our own private airplane that I get to go on, so it’s not as easy as that,” Mahreu said.

“You have to come in through customs delays, stuff like that. That was the only scary part. One of our flights had a delay as well for one of the games, and I just made it there, went straight to the arena, but it definitely feels like a whole new job of its own.”

Click to play video: 'Local artists release Vancouver Canucks’ pump-up song ahead of playoffs'
Local artists release Vancouver Canucks’ pump-up song ahead of playoffs

Mahreu said he wanted to follow his dream and follow the team as they embarked on a playoff run.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He said he has spent between $10,000 and $15,000 so far during these playoffs.

Trending Now

“It’s been worth it,” he said.

“It’s just the hype and just the feeling of having fans there and just cheering on the game. I think it was worth every penny. And it was honestly a dream come true for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mahreu said he has also wrapped his car in Canucks colours.

Owning a company has helped Mahreu attend the games and fly to different cities.

“We have a great team, great staff that run the show for me without me,” he said.

“They all know I’m a diehard fan.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver musician’s Canucks-themed video takes off'
Vancouver musician’s Canucks-themed video takes off

As Mahreu looks ahead to round three of the playoffs, all he will say is that he is prepared to fly to Dallas when necessary.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices