Vancouver Canucks superfan attends every game during playoffs. Yes, every one

For Nimarpreet Maheru, it all began about four years ago.

He went to his first NHL Vancouver Canucks game and he was hooked.

Two and a half years ago, he was making more money and was able to buy season tickets and attend every home game.

But this playoff run, Maheru wanted to make sure he earned the title of Canucks superfan.

He has attended every home game and every away game — in Nashville and Edmonton — as well.

“Just go online, get flights on Expedia, the cheapest flights I could find, because obviously, it gets expensive,” he told Global News.

While it was more time-consuming to get to Nashville, at least Edmonton was a short flight.

“We don’t have our own private airplane that I get to go on, so it’s not as easy as that,” Mahreu said.

“You have to come in through customs delays, stuff like that. That was the only scary part. One of our flights had a delay as well for one of the games, and I just made it there, went straight to the arena, but it definitely feels like a whole new job of its own.”

Mahreu said he wanted to follow his dream and follow the team as they embarked on a playoff run.

He said he has spent between $10,000 and $15,000 so far during these playoffs.

“It’s been worth it,” he said.

“It’s just the hype and just the feeling of having fans there and just cheering on the game. I think it was worth every penny. And it was honestly a dream come true for me.”

Mahreu said he has also wrapped his car in Canucks colours.

Owning a company has helped Mahreu attend the games and fly to different cities.

“We have a great team, great staff that run the show for me without me,” he said.

“They all know I’m a diehard fan.”

As Mahreu looks ahead to round three of the playoffs, all he will say is that he is prepared to fly to Dallas when necessary.