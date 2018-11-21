Edmonton Oilers score overtime win in Ken Hitchcock’s first game

Leon Draisaitl scored 51 seconds into overtime giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night.

The game marked the Oilers coaching debut of Ken Hitchcock, who took over after Todd McLellan was fired Tuesday morning.

The Sharks took the lead 45 seconds into the game when Joonas Donskoi flipped a rebound behind Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid converted a pass from Draisaitl a few minutes later for his 100th career goal.

Marcus Sorensen flicked a shot right inside the goal post to restore the Sharks’ lead with 9:28 left in the first.

Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second shorthanded goal of the season early in the second when he finished off a two-on-one with Kyle Brodziak.

In the last minute of the session, San Jose forward Logan Couture danced around Adam Larsson and beat Koskinen up high to make it 3-2 Sharks.

The Oilers tied it on a slick passing play early in the third. Draisaitl saucered a backhand pass to McDavid, who fed a streaking Drake Caggiula for a tap-in goal.

In overtime, McDavid threw a pass in front of the Sharks net. The puck deflected off Draisaitl’s skate and dribbled past Jones.

Koskinen made 22 saves to improve to 5-2. The Oilers have won four of their five overtime games.

The Oilers (10-10-1) will visit Anaheim Friday afternoon.