Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Todd McLellan, hire Ken Hitchcock

The Edmonton Oilers are moving on from head coach Todd McLellan after four seasons, replacing him with Ken Hitchcock.

McLellan has a 123-119-24 record in three full seasons with the Oilers, plus the 9-10-1 start to this season. He was hired by Peter Chiarelli when Chiarelli took over as Oilers general manager for the 2014-15 season, leading them to the second round of the playoffs in 2016-17.

The 66-year-old Hitchcock, and Edmonton native, has coached for 21 seasons in the NHL, most recently with the Dallas Stars. He has eight division titles and one Stanley Cup victory, coming in the 1998-99 season with Dallas.

Hitchcock will be behind the bench for the Oilers when they play the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

More coming…