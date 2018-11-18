Golden Knights explode in second to hand Edmonton Oilers another loss

The Edmonton Oilers lost for the sixth time in their last seven games, falling 6-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night at Rogers Place.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring 52 seconds into the game when he tipped a Matt Benning point shot past Marc-Andre Fleury. William Karlsson scored on a tip of his own just before the 13-minute mark. Late in the period on a power play, Alex Chiasson whacked a puck over Fleury’s pad for this eighth of the season.

The Golden Knights took control with three goals in 2:12 early in the second period. Cody Eakin scored shorthanded, Max Pacioretty had his centring pass deflect in off Benning, and Jonathan Marchessault sniped one on the power play.

Marchessault and Reilly Smith extended the Vegas lead early in the third before Leon Draisaitl got one back for the Oilers.

The Oilers, 9-10-1, will visit San Jose on Tuesday.